The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

