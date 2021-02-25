The Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Toro to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Toro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.