The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

TD traded down C$1.72 on Thursday, reaching C$77.68. 2,124,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.56. The company has a market cap of C$141.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$79.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5774154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.09.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

