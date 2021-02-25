The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.
TD traded down C$1.72 on Thursday, reaching C$77.68. 2,124,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.56. The company has a market cap of C$141.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$79.94.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5774154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.