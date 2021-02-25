The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

Shares of TD opened at C$79.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$79.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.56.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5774154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

