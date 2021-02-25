The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $985.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $490.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock traded down $33.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $747.07. 26,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $818.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.00. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 267.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.