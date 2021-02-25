The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $985.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $490.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.
The Trade Desk stock traded down $33.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $747.07. 26,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $818.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.00. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 267.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.