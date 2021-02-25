The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo Sells 10,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.00. 1,258,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

