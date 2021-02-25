The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

