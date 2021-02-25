The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.52

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $150.98, with a volume of 2370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

