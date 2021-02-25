The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $879,120,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

