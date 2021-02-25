The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

