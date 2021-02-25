The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.