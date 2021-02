The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.28, but opened at C$0.26. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial and property insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

