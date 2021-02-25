The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $396,187.75. Insiders sold a total of 315,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

