The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Jacqueline D. Molnar Sells 7,898 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.