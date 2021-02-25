The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Jacqueline D. Molnar Sells 7,898 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52.
Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.13.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
