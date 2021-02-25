The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,663 shares of company stock worth $7,485,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.