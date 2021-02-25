The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett Sells 15,000 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,959,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,427,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 561,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

