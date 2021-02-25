The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 27.2%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price dropped 27.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $41.23. Approximately 2,642,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,859,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

