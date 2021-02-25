THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $59,868.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.