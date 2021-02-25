TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

