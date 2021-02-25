TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 5.5%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 14,442,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 15,641,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Several research firms recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.
About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
