TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 5.5%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 14,442,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 15,641,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several research firms recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $3,925,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

