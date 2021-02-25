Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0834 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $437.65 million and $13.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00237076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.36 or 0.02026909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,248,688,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

