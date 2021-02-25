THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.99 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, THETA has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $119.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00038583 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

