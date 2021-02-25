Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $73,567.32 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $73,567.32 and $2,967.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.46 or 1.00018968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

