ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Trading 0.7% Higher

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99). 1,575,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 470,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of £80.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.30.

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

