Thomas A. Gendron Sells 47,307 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80.

WWD stock traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,448. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

