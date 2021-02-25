Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 331,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KALV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

