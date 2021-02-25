Thomas J. Ward Sells 21,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SNA traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.07. 529,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,859. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $207.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

