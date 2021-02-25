Thomas M. Nealon Sells 3,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 16,889,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.
LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
