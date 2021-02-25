Thomas M. Nealon Sells 3,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 16,889,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.