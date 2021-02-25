Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

