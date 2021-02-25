Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

Shares of TRI opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

