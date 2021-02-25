ThoreCoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $9,965.70 or 0.19514107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $863.89 million and $52,694.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00497650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071188 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.