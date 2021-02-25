ThoreNext Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,808.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $4,808.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00742541 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars.

