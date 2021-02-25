ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $9,832.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

