Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Reaches $9.12 on Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 42.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $69,230.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00019093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00498058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073727 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.