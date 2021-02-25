Thunder Token (TT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.86 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $58.16 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00517403 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.