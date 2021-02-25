TigerCash Trading Up 89.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $736,095.83 and $10.42 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

