Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 6,783,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,500,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

