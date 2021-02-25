Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.42, but opened at C$0.38. Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$42.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

About Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

