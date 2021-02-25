Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $457,950.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

