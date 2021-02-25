TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 9%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.69. 3,809,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,923,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

