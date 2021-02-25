TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 9%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.69. 3,809,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,923,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
