Timothy Robert Danker Sells 13,604 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,531,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,401,286.80.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

Shares of SLQT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 1,829,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,351. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.