Timothy Robert Danker Sells 1,700 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80.
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35.
- On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.
NYSE SLQT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.19.
SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
