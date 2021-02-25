Timothy Robert Danker Sells 1,700 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

