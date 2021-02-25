Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $858,549.26 and $273.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006089 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

