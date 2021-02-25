Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TWI opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of research firms have commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

