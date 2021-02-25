Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce $218.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.09 million to $242.46 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $272.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $494.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

