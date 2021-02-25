Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.