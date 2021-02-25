ToaCoin (TOA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. ToaCoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ToaCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ToaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.85 or 1.00320072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00119307 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003207 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin (TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com . ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ToaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ToaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.