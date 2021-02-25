TokenPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $208,298.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $894,061.95 and approximately $208,298.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,634.87 or 1.00183534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00125127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003371 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,003,963 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

