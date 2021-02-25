Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.05. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Shares of TOL traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,403. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

