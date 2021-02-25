Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 100,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,403. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

